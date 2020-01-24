Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSAC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSAC. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 256.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 301.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 85.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the third quarter valued at $238,000. 12.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSAC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.86. 365,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,860. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.56. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $20.78 and a 52 week high of $32.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $576.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.31 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 22.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

