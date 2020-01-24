Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE BAK opened at $18.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 115.94 and a beta of 1.04. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.19.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.51%. Analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Bradesco

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, United States and Europe, Mexico, Vinyls. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

