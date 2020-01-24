Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $109.44

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $109.44 and last traded at $108.49, with a volume of 82300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.49.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BCPC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Balchem in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $158.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.42 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,608,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Balchem by 895.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after buying an additional 133,438 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Balchem by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 391,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,783,000 after buying an additional 53,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Balchem by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,712,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,110,000 after buying an additional 47,908 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Balchem by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 428,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,865,000 after buying an additional 16,348 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

