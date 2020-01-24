Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Cowen

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.57.

Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.86. 5,010,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,630,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.43 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William D. Marsh sold 6,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $135,912.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $132,661.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,647 shares in the company, valued at $762,104.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

