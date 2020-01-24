Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.58. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.43 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In other news, insider William D. Marsh sold 6,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $135,912.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $132,661.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,104.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BKR shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cfra lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.