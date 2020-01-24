Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Cut to Hold at Cfra

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Baker Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Shares of BKR stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.83. 816,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,670,613. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.43 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Baker Hughes news, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $132,661.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,104.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Marsh sold 6,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $135,912.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at $875,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

