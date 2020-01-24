Baader Bank Reiterates €45.00 Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BOSS has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Macquarie set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €54.16 ($62.97).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €44.94 ($52.26) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a fifty-two week high of €67.30 ($78.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €43.39 and a 200 day moving average of €46.88.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

