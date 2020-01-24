Baader Bank Reiterates €45.00 Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BOSS has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Macquarie set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €54.16 ($62.97).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €44.94 ($52.26) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a fifty-two week high of €67.30 ($78.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €43.39 and a 200 day moving average of €46.88.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

