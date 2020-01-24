Baader Bank Analysts Give Software (ETR:SOW) a €34.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.28) target price on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.80 ($36.98) target price on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €33.33 ($38.76).

Get Software alerts:

Shares of ETR:SOW opened at €33.38 ($38.81) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. Software has a 1 year low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a 1 year high of €34.19 ($39.76). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €31.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of €28.10.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.