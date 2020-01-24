B. Riley Weighs in on ITUS Corporation’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ANIX)

ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for ITUS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.22). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ITUS’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ITUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of ANIX opened at $3.95 on Friday. ITUS has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85.

In other ITUS news, Director Arnold M. Baskies bought 10,000 shares of ITUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,540. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Kumar bought 20,000 shares of ITUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,400 shares of company stock worth $121,620 in the last 90 days.

ITUS Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.

