Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) Major Shareholder Andera Partners Sells 135,261 Shares of Stock

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) major shareholder Andera Partners sold 135,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $4,266,131.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Andera Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Andera Partners sold 164,739 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $5,190,925.89.

On Friday, November 22nd, Andera Partners sold 300,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $6,222,000.00.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $31.04 on Friday. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 7.58. The stock has a market cap of $901.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of -1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.21.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.14). Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.57% and a negative net margin of 1,530.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 555.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 963.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

AXNX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

