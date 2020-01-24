Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 2,300 ($30.26) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,800 ($23.68).

Separately, Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Avon Rubber from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of LON:AVON opened at GBX 2,245 ($29.53) on Monday. Avon Rubber has a 12 month low of GBX 1,075 ($14.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,570 ($33.81). The stock has a market cap of $696.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,181.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,801.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.89 ($0.18) per share. This is a boost from Avon Rubber’s previous dividend of $6.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Avon Rubber’s payout ratio is presently 0.45%.

In related news, insider Miles Ingrey-Counter sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,002 ($26.34), for a total transaction of £21,281.26 ($27,994.29). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 22 shares of company stock worth $44,362.

About Avon Rubber

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

