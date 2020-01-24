Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Issues Earnings Results

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Avnet updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.38-0.48 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.38-0.48 EPS.

AVT traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,366,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,019. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.12. Avnet has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $49.03.

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $10,840,642.28. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research cut shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Avnet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cross Research cut shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.29.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

