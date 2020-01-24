Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Shares Bought by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 318.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Avery Dennison Corp has a fifty-two week low of $95.16 and a fifty-two week high of $134.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 53.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $821,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

