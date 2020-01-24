Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)’s share price shot up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.97 and last traded at $13.86, 7,346,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 178% from the average session volume of 2,646,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.
A number of analysts have commented on AVYA shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avaya in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avaya from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avaya from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Avaya by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 15.1% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,632,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,928,000 after acquiring an additional 344,588 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 1,113.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 71,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 36,328 shares in the last quarter.
About Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.
Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.