Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) have earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.83.

AGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Avangrid from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Avangrid by 32.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Avangrid by 12.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 291,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,711,000 after purchasing an additional 33,072 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Avangrid by 14.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Avangrid by 20.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AGR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,107. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.10. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $52.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.12.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.11). Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

