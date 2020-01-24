Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Raised by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.8% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $16,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 222.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,398,000 after acquiring an additional 557,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,117,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368,108 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $49,308,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,757,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,686,000 after acquiring an additional 181,198 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 169.9% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 280,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,287,000 after acquiring an additional 176,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.80. 25,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,729. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $133.76 and a fifty-two week high of $179.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.54.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.70.

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,333. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

