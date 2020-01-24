Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM) shares were down 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 100.50 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 102 ($1.34), approximately 174,148 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 393,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.50 ($1.36).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 101.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 108.05.

In other news, insider Neil England acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £25,500 ($33,543.80).

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in early and late stage investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

