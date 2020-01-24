Audioeye’s (AEYE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $9.75 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AEYE. ValuEngine raised Audioeye from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Audioeye from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on Audioeye in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Audioeye stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $47.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78. Audioeye has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million. Audioeye had a negative return on equity of 191.90% and a negative net margin of 86.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Audioeye will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Audioeye during the second quarter valued at $55,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Audioeye during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Audioeye by 106.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 534,302 shares during the last quarter. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Audioeye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

