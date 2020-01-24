aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.97

aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.97 and traded as high as $6.14. aTyr Pharma shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 40,183 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

The stock has a market cap of $23.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. As a group, research analysts predict that aTyr Pharma Inc will post -6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in aTyr Pharma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,779,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 54.32% of aTyr Pharma worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

