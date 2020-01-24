AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Lowered by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 2.3% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in AT&T by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.52. 8,744,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,704,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $282.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.95.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on T shares. Standpoint Research cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Moffett Nathanson cut AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.