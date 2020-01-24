ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.03

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.03 and traded as high as $57.40. ATN International shares last traded at $56.73, with a volume of 5,898 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Securities began coverage on ATN International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of ATN International in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ATN International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATN International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $906.78 million, a PE ratio of 5,697.00 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $115.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.49 million. ATN International had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that ATN International Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. ATN International’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $195,913.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,359,514.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William F. Kreisher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $122,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,761.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ATN International by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ATN International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ATN International by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ATN International by 28.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATN International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

