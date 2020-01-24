Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Releases Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.20-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $395-399 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.11 million.Atlassian also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.03-1.09 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $12.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,512,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 132.89 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.27. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $92.11 and a fifty-two week high of $149.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

