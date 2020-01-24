Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $12.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.34. 306,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,758. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.27 and its 200-day moving average is $129.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.94, a P/E/G ratio of 132.89 and a beta of 1.24. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $92.11 and a 1-year high of $149.80.

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Atlassian from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Atlassian from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.