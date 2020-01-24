Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho set a $152.00 price target on shares of Atlassian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

TEAM traded up $11.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,807,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,758. Atlassian has a one year low of $92.11 and a one year high of $149.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of -104.77, a P/E/G ratio of 132.89 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.27.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 24.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Atlassian by 1,870.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 87.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

