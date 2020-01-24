Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given Buy Rating at Mizuho

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $180.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $152.00. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp set a $150.00 target price on shares of Atlassian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.12.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $132.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of -96.12, a P/E/G ratio of 132.89 and a beta of 1.24. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $92.11 and a 1-year high of $149.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 24.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Atlassian by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,367,000 after buying an additional 35,651 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 3.8% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 391,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,110,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 4.4% during the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 383,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,052,000 after buying an additional 16,186 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 499.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 372,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,797,000 after buying an additional 310,717 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Capital LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 3.5% during the second quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 285,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,341,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

