Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) will report earnings of $1.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63. Athene posted earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $6.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.44). Athene had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Athene to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In related news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $438,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,788.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,532.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $954,590 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Athene by 39.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Athene by 9.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Athene by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,514,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,232,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Athene by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 995,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,869,000 after purchasing an additional 17,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Athene by 1.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATH stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,355. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.81. Athene has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $48.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

