ATC Coin Market Cap Achieves $1.94 Million (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $1,662.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00640258 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010893 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008112 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00032222 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000546 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 376,159,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

