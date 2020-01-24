Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

IWB stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,575,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,867. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.10. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $145.69 and a twelve month high of $184.79.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

