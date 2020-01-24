Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Takes Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 277,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,064,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,676,000. Night Owl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,297,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,325,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.23. 2,105,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,173. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.98. The stock has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $80.58 and a one year high of $122.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone acquired 900 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.04 per share, with a total value of $104,436.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,001.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.19.
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.
