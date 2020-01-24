Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 2,870 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 299,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $39,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.21. 3,138,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,715,359. The company has a market cap of $135.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $142.25.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $28,478,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,741,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,800,975,987.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,544 shares of company stock worth $708,965 and have sold 1,780,504 shares worth $219,697,912. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

