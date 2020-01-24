Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 137,136 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,845 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 137,136 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 66,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,797 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,637,000 after buying an additional 37,505 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,094 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $233.91. 977,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,517. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $163.68 and a 12-month high of $237.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.51.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The business had revenue of $949.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 4,311 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $853,103.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,727 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,796.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 96,822 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $19,366,336.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,035,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,796 shares of company stock worth $47,340,894 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRTX. Bank of America began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.54.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

