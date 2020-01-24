AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 6,000 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reissued a reduce rating and issued a GBX 6,235 ($82.02) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,200 ($107.87) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,800 ($76.30) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,912.14 ($104.08).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 7,659 ($100.75). The company had a trading volume of 1,513,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,597.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,212.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $100.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 1-year high of £727.50 ($956.99).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.