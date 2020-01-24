AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 6,000 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020 // Comments off

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reissued a reduce rating and issued a GBX 6,235 ($82.02) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,200 ($107.87) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,800 ($76.30) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,912.14 ($104.08).

Shares of AZN stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 7,659 ($100.75). The company had a trading volume of 1,513,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,597.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,212.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $100.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 1-year high of £727.50 ($956.99).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?    

Analyst Recommendations for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.