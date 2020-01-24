Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

ARGGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Shares of ARGGY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 18,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,633. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.