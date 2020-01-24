Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Given New GBX 2,850 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABF. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Associated British Foods to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,020 ($39.73) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,918 ($38.38).

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 2,678 ($35.23) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.82. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 2,078.81 ($27.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,704.27 ($35.57). The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,598.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,401.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a GBX 34.30 ($0.45) dividend. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $12.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

In related news, insider John Bason sold 20,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,536 ($33.36), for a total value of £528,172.72 ($694,781.27).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

