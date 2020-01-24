ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR stock opened at $34.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average is $30.56.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.398 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.39. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is 47.65%.

About ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

