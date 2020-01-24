ASOS (LON:ASC) Price Target Increased to GBX 4,100 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,900 ($51.30) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,650 ($48.01) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) price target on shares of ASOS and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,450.59 ($45.39).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASOS stock traded down GBX 116 ($1.53) on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,184 ($41.88). 890,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,510. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 2,033 ($26.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,201.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,845.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 108.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

In other ASOS news, insider Nick Beighton sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,459 ($45.50), for a total value of £108,612.60 ($142,873.72). Also, insider Mathew Dunn sold 9,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,047 ($40.08), for a total transaction of £287,423.51 ($378,089.33).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.