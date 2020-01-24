ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ASML by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,122,000 after purchasing an additional 125,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ASML by 1,571.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,409,000 after purchasing an additional 395,121 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASML by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,547,000 after purchasing an additional 61,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in ASML by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $294.32. 712,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,046. ASML Holding NV has a 1-year low of $167.29 and a 1-year high of $305.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $125.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.97 and its 200 day moving average is $254.73.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. ASML had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ASML from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.25.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

