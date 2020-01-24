ASML Holding NV (ASML) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 24th

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.272 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th.

ASML has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. ASML has a dividend payout ratio of 10.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ASML to earn $11.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

ASML stock traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $297.73. 295,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,224. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27. ASML has a one year low of $167.29 and a one year high of $305.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. ASML had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ASML from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on ASML from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.67.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

