ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €310.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €310.00 ($360.47) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €250.00 ($290.70) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €330.00 ($383.72) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €280.00 ($325.58) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($325.58) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €282.46 ($328.44).

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.