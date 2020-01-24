Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 2,420 ($31.83).

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,030 ($26.70) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,430 ($31.97) to GBX 3,195 ($42.03) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 2,150 ($28.28) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,678 ($35.23) to GBX 2,616 ($34.41) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,585 ($34.00).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

LON AHT opened at GBX 2,568 ($33.78) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,421.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,294.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.56. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,744 ($22.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,559 ($33.66). The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.15 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.