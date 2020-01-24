Ascential’s (ASCL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ASCL. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ascential from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 568 ($7.47) and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. HSBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.05) price target on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ascential currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 459.64 ($6.05).

LON:ASCL opened at GBX 405 ($5.33) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.98. Ascential has a 1-year low of GBX 317.76 ($4.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 426.40 ($5.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 383.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 368.40.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

