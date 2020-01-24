Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €9.25 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) received a €9.25 ($10.76) target price from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.23) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.77) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.80 ($10.23) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €8.70 ($10.12).

Shares of AT1 traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €8.24 ($9.58). The company had a trading volume of 1,087,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €6.85 ($7.97) and a 52-week high of €8.15 ($9.47).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

