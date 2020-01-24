Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.33

Armadale Capital PLC (LON:ACP) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and traded as low as $3.16. Armadale Capital shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 1,353,442 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Armadale Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 million and a P/E ratio of -33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08.

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in and developing natural resources in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mahenge Liandu graphite project located in the Morogoro region, Tanzania. It also holds interest in the Mpokoto gold project located in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and a portfolio of quoted investments.

