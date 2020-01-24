ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,134 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 1.0% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned 0.21% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.80. 266,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,707. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.85. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1906 per share. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

