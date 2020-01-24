Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 85.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

NYSE:WY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.51. 587,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,003. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.26 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.