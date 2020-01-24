Argyle Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,300 Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Westrock by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 525,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,530,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Westrock by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Westrock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Westrock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Westrock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $776,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

WRK stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,795. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Westrock Co has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.64.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 41,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $1,674,611.84. Also, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $1,031,150.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 300 shares of company stock worth $12,467 and have sold 255,618 shares worth $10,378,523. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

