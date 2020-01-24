Argentum (ARG) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Argentum coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Argentum has a market capitalization of $2,062.00 and $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Argentum has traded down 32.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Argentum

Argentum (CRYPTO:ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io . The official message board for Argentum is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg . The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

