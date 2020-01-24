ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbor Realty Trust is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.60.

NYSE ABR traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.75. 748,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,411. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 15.03 and a quick ratio of 15.03. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.61.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 44.18% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $32.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the second quarter worth about $56,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 628.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 256.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

