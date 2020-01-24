Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) in a report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Genetic Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.71.

Shares of NASDAQ AGTC traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.39. 38,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $179.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.71. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $10.42.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. On average, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Patrick Johan Hendrik Krol sold 81,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $425,288.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 359.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 20,082 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter valued at $304,000. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

