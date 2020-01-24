Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.2% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $6,682,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $1,298,000. Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $319.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.93. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.74 and a 1-year high of $319.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1,399.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.08.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.